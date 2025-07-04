Fermanagh film maker makes film on George Mitchell

ENNISKILLEN film director Trevor Birney has been lauded for his recent film celebrating one of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement.

The special 90-minute documentary explores and celebrates the life of respected and popular United States former diplomat and former Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, George Mitchell.

A special celebration was held at the SSE Arena in Belfast when ‘The Negotiator’ was screened, with the Oscar-nominated producer co-hosting the event, with the former US senator in attendance.

Mr Birney spent time with the US Senator in the States, charting his journey from childhood to becoming one of the leading figures in politics, helping bring around the Good Friday Agreement.

During the screening, tributes were paid to Mr Mitchell by former US President Bill Clinton, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Sinn Féin’s Gerry Adams.

Speaking at the event, Mr Birney remembered Mr Mitchell for his commitment to Ireland.

“There was so much that happened after April 10th 1998,” the Enniskillen man explained.

“There is now a generation of people who have grown up in Northern Ireland as a result of the Good Friday Agreement in relative peace.”

Last year, Mr Birney was awarded £4,000 in compensation after the PSNI was found to have acted illegally by spying on him in a bid to identify sources during their work on producing a documentary into the Loughinisland killings, titled ‘No Stone Unturned’.