Fermanagh driver fined for injuring pedestrian

A ROSLEA driver has been fined following a traffic incident that left a man with serious injuries.

Mark Sheridan (33), of Eshnadarragh Road in Derryynawilt in Roslea, was acquitted of dangerous driving but convicted of driving without due care and attention following a contest at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court in relation to the incident in August 2023.

The court heard from a witness who claimed he was struck by Sheridan’s jeep while he was walking to a friend’s house in Roslea in the early hours of Saturday, August 23, 2023.

The witness and two of his friends gave evidence. He claimed that Sheridan’s vehicle had mounted the footpath. The court was told the victim of the collision was knocked unconscious.

No police were called to the scene of the alleged incident, with the witnesses claiming that Sheridan said that “no law would be involved” following the collision on the Enshnadarragh Road.

The injured party informed the court he had suffered a broken bone in his back and a rupture in his stomach, which was later found when he was admitted to hospital following excess bleeding.

The court heard the injured party contacted Mr Sheridan and asked him for compensation as he was unable to work, with the Roslea man admitting he transferred the injured party £1000.

Sheridan’s defence counsel, Stephen Rafferty, questioned the injured party and witnesses.

Mr Rafferty said that the defendant, who runs his own agricultural contracting businesses for the past 11 years, is a “man of good standing” in the community who has no previous convictions.

Mr Sheridan, who admitted that he “found a clip on the jeep”, refuted claims made that he had mounted the footpath where the injured party and the witnesses said he had been struck.

The defendant, who admitted he gave the injured party £1000 after he was contacted by him, said he did not want to involve the police as he “didn’t want any further complications.”

His brother, who came across the incident, drove Sheridan’s jeep home as he “didn’t feel comfortable.”

After taking time to review the facts, District Judge Alana McSorley said there was a “lack of specific” information and the absence of the police questioned the “credibility” of the witnesses.

Ms McSorley fined Sheridan £200 and endorsed three penalty points on his licence.

