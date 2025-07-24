Fermanagh businesses ‘heartbroken’ after flood damage

WHILE most local businesses managed to escape serious damage in Sunday’s flash flooding, others were sadly not so lucky.

Enniskillen was one of the areas to face the worst of the deluge.

In the area around Belmore Street, for example, which was submerged in several feet of water for a time, some premises suffered minor water damage.

Elsewhere, on nearby Townhall Street, staff at Boots were forced to spring into action to battle the incoming water.

“We were lucky,” said Jonathan Poots, manager of Boots Enniskillen. “We had minor flooding due to leakage from pipes above our flat roof because of the intense water.

“Staff jumped into action immediately to clean up. Thanks to them, we managed to open our doors by 9:45am. But safety had to come first for both staff and customers.”

Others weren’t so fortunate, however.

ASDA and Ennis Rock Climbing Centre were both badly affected, despite frantic efforts to hold back the water. Ennis Rock, which opened only months ago, was hit particularly hard.

“I feel heartbroken,” said George Remedios, owner of Ennis Rock.

“Within 20 minutes of noticing the car park flooding, water came in through the walls and underneath all the flooring and matting — about three inches deep across the entire centre.”

Despite the devastation, the community response was extraordinary.

“We put it on social media and within minutes climbers, their friends and families showed up,” he said.

“Thirty people helped us — pushing water out, lifting soaked crash mats, hoovering water, clearing everything. They stayed until midnight.”

But the emotional cost is as high as the financial one.

“My partner Donna and I have put everything into this business. Everything.

“I don’t even know if our insurance covers this. The mats alone cost thousands but as climbers, we’re used to facing challenges and we won’t give up.”

George and Donna hope to reopen within three weeks to avoid losing crucial summer trade.

“This community means the world to us. The fact so many people turned up to help is overwhelming,” he concluded.

“It showed us how important this place is, not just for us, but for everyone who climbs here from our county and all over the country.”