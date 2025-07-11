Fermanagh business announces family-friendly policies

ENCIRC in Derrylin has announced major enhancements to its family-friendly policies, reinforcing its commitment to a values-led workplace that supports employees both professionally and personally.

Among the key updates is enhanced parental leave, with qualifying periods for enhanced maternity and paternity pay reduced from two years to one. Maternity and adoption leave now offer 39 weeks on full pay, while paternity leave has been extended to four weeks on full pay.

Encirc has also introduced 12 weeks of fully paid neonatal care leave.

Employee wellbeing is another cornerstone of the initiative. With 65 trained Wellbeing Champions across its sites, Encirc provides peer-led support for those experiencing anxiety, financial hardship, menopause, or men’s health concerns.

The company is also deepening its commitment to inclusion, with its Neurodiversity Committee working to create understanding and safe spaces for neurodivergent employees and their families.

On the financial front, Encirc offers a comprehensive support package that includes 100% sick pay, a family-inclusive health cash plan, optional private medical and dental insurance, and access to a Care Concierge service for working carers. Through its partnership with Perkbox, employees have collectively saved over £176,000 in just three months on family essentials and activities.

Encirc says these changes are designed to help employees thrive not only at work but also in their personal lives—making it clear that caring for people means supporting them beyond the workplace.

They are especially proud of the recent enhancements to our maternity policy, offering a level of support for new mothers that sets the gold standard within our industry.

Last year, as part of our Values In Action campaign, bringing our company values to life, we ran a competition. The winning initiative was our Baby Box scheme, suggested by Katrina McCarroll who is a Customer Experience Supervisor at our Derrylin site.

Each box offers lovingly hand-selected items for new parents and babies, and a connection to wellbeing resources. It’s a meaningful welcome gift for new parents that reflects the care we aim to embed at every level.

Katrina said, “I was inspired by the simple yet powerful idea behind Finland and Scotland’s baby box schemes, I wanted to bring that same sense of care and support to new parents in our workplace.”