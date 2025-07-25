Fermanagh and Tyrone puppy trade worth £13 million

SHOCKING statistics have revealed that half of the £26 million made in legal puppy farming each year in the North comes from just nine breeders in the Fermanagh and Tyrone area.

Northern Ireland has the highest number of registered dog breeding licenses in the UK.

According to data collected by Naturewatch, there are 50 officially licensed dog breeders operating in the North, which is the highest number in the UK.

However, this figure is believed to represent just a fraction of the actual number of breeders.

One licensed breeder, located in the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area, has 350 breeding female dogs.

The USPCA recently released a public report titled Puppy Fortunes, which sheds light on this troubling reality of the current system.

The report stated, “We know that there are establishments out there who have 100 plus breeding females and one with a shocking 600-plus breeding females.”

The USPCA points to loopholes in the law as a major reason behind the prevalence.

“We are aware that one puppy farm has taken advantage of a loophole in the breeding establishment legislation that allows individuals to breed litters from multiple breeding females,” the report explained.

“This can occur when multiple members of a family each license a number of breeding females below the threshold at which a breeding license is required.”

The USPCA urged local councils to take stronger action to stop this.

“We would welcome more accountability and the opportunity to respectfully challenge such decisions,” they stated.

“We call upon local Councils to make a commitment to seek the views of the USPCA in cases that may breach animal welfare standards and legislation.”

The charity acknowledged this would be challenging for the councils and suggested an increase in breeding establishment license fees, which they stated are currently “very inexpensive,” could be increased to help fund reform.

“It should be recognised that local councils will require additional resources to enforce any new legislation, including additional spot inspections,” they stated.

Jules Feist, co-owner of an animal sanctuary in Tamlaght which cares for dogs abused or abandoned said it was “unacceptable” to breed dogs for profit.

“More and more animals are being brought into this world to make money, when so many are homeless and dying after they have served the purpose of making someone money,” she said.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has launched a consultation on new proposals to regulate the selling and supplying of puppies and kittens in North of Ireland.

Minister Muir said,“This consultation is just one step in my Animal Welfare Pathway which I announced last month to strengthen animal welfare in Northern Ireland.

“I want to ensure that all animals receive the care and protection they deserve and I would encourage everyone to submit their views through this consultation.”