Fermanagh actor cast in Birmingham stage production

LOCAL actor John Cathcart has confirmed he’ll be playing one of the title characters in a major stage performance in Birmingham this summer as his career goes from strength to strength.

The Enniskillen man, who graduated as an actor from the Royal Academy of Music in London, has been making his name in the acting world across Ireland and the UK in recent years.

In the latest major step in his promising career, John is set to take centre stage at the Old Joint Stock Theatre when he performs in play ‘Be More Chill’ in the English midlands city.

John will bring the character ‘Rich Goranski’ to life in the musical adaptation of a novel written by Joe Tracz, which has earned rave reviews for its performances on Broadway and the West End.

It comes just weeks after John was revealed to be playing a part in a ‘Sweeney Todd’ concert which is set to roll into the National Concert Hall for one night only in Dublin on Friday, July 25.

The Enniskillen actor, who is a rising star in the world of acting, recently was awarded a major bursary from The Association of Irish Musical Societies to help with his studies at the London university.

John also received an Andrew Lloyd Webber Scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music.

In his impressive career, John took centre stage at the Belvoir Studio Theatre in Belfast when he played the lead role in a play, which was based on a book by renowned comedian Ben Elton.

‘The Beautiful Game’, which focused on John’s character, John Kelly, followed the fortunes of a group of teenagers from both sides of the religious divide during the ‘Troubles’ in Belfast.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition