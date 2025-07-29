Farmers urged to join new suckler cow fertility scheme

FERMANAGH farmers are being urged to sign up join a new initiative from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), aimed at improving fertility in beef herds.

The new themed-group programme focuses is as part of the college’s Beef Sustainability Package, and as well as having a practical purpose they are also a social aspect too.

CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser, Gareth Beacom, pictured below, recently met with Clogher farmer, Joe Kelly, to discuss the new groups.

Mr Kelly runs a mixed pedigree and commercial herd from his farm near Clogher while also offering AI breeding services. He places a strong emphasis on using proven genetics that are both suited to the local environment and deliver high performance for farmers.

Mr Kelly is also enthusiastic about the upcoming ruminant genetics programme which is being delivered in partnership with DAERA and Sustainable Ruminant Genetics (SRG) Ltd.

As a former member of the Business Development Group (BDG) programme, Mr Kelly is looking forward to engaging with the new themed groups and once again being part of a local suckler discussion group.

“I enjoy going out to the other farmers fields and looking at and talking about the cattle,” he said, stating he enjoys the locality and social aspect of the groups.

Mr Kelly has a passion for livestock and genetics, and it was this interest that persuaded him to sign up to the new Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Group to continue being part of a local discussion group.

The Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups are a two-year initiative. The groups are based around peer-to-peer learning and the sharing of knowledge to develop practices that work locally at farm level, to enhance suckler cow fertility.

Commenting on the groups, Mr Beacom said, “The Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups are a great opportunity for farmers to learn how they can optimise the benefits of the DAERA Suckler Cow Scheme package and improved fertility in general.

“The fact that the groups are local and made up of farms of a similar size makes the information even more valuable and relatable.”

Group meetings will be held on members’ farms, with host farmers receiving a hosting payment. Meetings will be facilitated by CAFRE appointed advisers focusing on improving suckler herd reproductive efficiency, and herd performance.

To make an application to the Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups, visit www.cafre.ac.uk/suckler-cow-fertility-themed-group or for more information, contact your local CAFRE Adviser.