Extra support for Fermanagh families and school kids

THE income threshold for free school meals and school uniform grants has been raised meaning that more pupils will be available for support, in a major relief for some Fermanagh families.

Education Minister, Paul Givan, confirmed the threshold for families in receipt of Universal Credit, applying for free school meals and uniform grants, will rise from £15,000 to £15,390.

“Free school meals and uniform grants are essential supports for many families, helping to ease the financial pressures that they face,” explained the Northern Ireland Education Minister.

“I have taken the decision to raise the income threshold after listening to the views shared during the public consultation and considering the wider financial challenges facing households. This increase, which raises the threshold in line with inflation, will ensure families in need can access help with school meals.

The move comes after many families reached out for support, with local MLA, Jemma Dolan, leading the charge to provide some families with more financial help and packages.

“We need to ensure going to school is as easy as possible for every child. That means removing unnecessary barriers by making school uniforms affordable for all families,” Ms Dolan said.

“We can’t have a single mother losing sleep over whether she can afford a blazer or a father working extra hours for a PE uniform.”