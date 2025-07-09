Euro Auctions acquires new Canadian business

THE founder of Dromore-based Euro Auctions said the acquisition of its fourth Canadian business, which was completed recently, will help them with their “access to global buyers”.

Euro Auctions, based on the Omagh Road, confirmed the acquisition of auction company Associated Auto Auction and its specialist Coast2Coast collector car brand in a major move.

The Dromore business is one of the world’s leading auctioneers of heavy equipment, vehicles, and industrial assets, and its founder, Derek Keys, welcomed the new acquisition to its business.

“Bringing this latest acquisition, Associated Auto Auction, into the Group strengthens our footprint in Canada and enhances the services we can provide to clients across North America,” he said.

“With four established Canadian auction brands now working together, and Yoder & Frey in the USA, we can offer unmatched reach, regional expertise, and access to global buyers.”

It’s another major milestone for Euro Auctions which has five permanent auction sites across Canada and a network of over 150 employees delivering more than 200 auctions per year.

Euro Auction also has four auction sites operating under the ‘Yoder & Frey’ brand in the US.

The family-run business has grown significantly over the years to have 15 permanent sites on four continents in Canada, in the United States, in Europe, the Middle East and in Australia.

In March, Jardine Auctions joined the Euro Auctions umbrella. Based in Fredericton in New Brunswick, it conducts over 70 annual auctions specialising in autos and heavy equipment.

North Toronto Auction, a major Toronto-based auction house known for industrial, automotive, and recreational vehicle sales, then joined the Euro Auctions branch in May.

It was recently confirmed that Mr Keys is a new entry on the Sunday Times Rich List.

According to the paper’s prestigious list, the owner of the Dromore-based business is worth an estimated £400 million, putting him at number 312 of the 350 richest people in the UK.