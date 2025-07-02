Erne Gaels edge an action packed clash against Ederney

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div One

Ederney 3-7 Erne Gaels 1-15

AN action packed clash in St Joseph’s Park last Friday evening produced four goals, a missed penalty and a sending off as Declan Bonner’s Erne Gaels started their league campaign with a two point victory over Ederney.

Advertisement

The game threw up plenty of drama though the first half was a slow burner. It was the home side who went in leading at the break 1-3 to 0-4 thanks to a well taken Conor McGee goal.

Erne Gaels hit a purple patch in the second half in which Ederney failed to score for 20 minutes, while the Belleek men hit 1-7 without reply to move 1-12 to 1-5 ahead with seven minutes remaining.

Late goals for the home side were converted by Shaun McCarron and Declan McCusker but it wasn’t enough as the efficient Dan McCann and Seamus Ryder hit decisive late scores.

Dan McCann who was a constant menace to the Ederney defence throughout slotted the opening score before a Sean Cassidy free levelled matters.

Barry McCann and Cassidy again hit further scores before a Pol McKervey point in the 18th minute moved Ederney ahead, 0-3 to 0-2.

Aogan Kelm pointed and seen his penalty come back off the post in an eventful first half for him, while Conor McGee finished a flowing move to the net for Ederney.

Right on the whistle Dan McCann hit his third point of the half and it was Ederney who went in leading by two at the break.

Advertisement

Dan McCann continued where he left off with another score at the start of the second half, while Paul McCusker and Sean Cassidy hit Ederney scores.

Erne Gaels then got on top and a flow of points from Tommy McCaffrey, Ryan Lyons, Dan McCann and Oisin Kelm left it 0-9 to 1-5 as the away side retook the lead.

Seamus Ryder and Dan McCann added further scores onto the visitors tally before Seamus Ryder showed all his experience to hit a well timed goal from close range to give Belleek a commanding six point lead with seven minutes to play.

Declan McCusker struck home hit a third Ederney goal before going off with a nasty looking shoulder injury, while Ryan Lyons was sent off late on as the drama continued.

Erne Gaels though would see out the game with determination and Seamus Ryder split the posts on 65 minutes to ensure the two points went back up the road with Erne Gaels.

Referee: Eoin Murphy (Derrylin)