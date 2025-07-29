Erne Gaels battle past Irvinestown

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Irvinestown 1-17 Erne Gaels 1-18

ERNE Gaels held off a late rally from Irvinestown last Friday evening and in doing so got back to winning ways in Division 1.

Declan Bonner’s side had hit a mid-season wobble by losing to both Derrygonnelly and Belnaleck in the space of just four days but this result leaves them better placed to chase down Teemore and Derrygonnelly for a League Final berth.

Irvinestown were short six regulars with holiday commitments, and the defeat puts a huge dent in their outside chance of making the Final though another point should confirm their Division One status for 2026.

Erne Gaels started the better and by the break they led by four, 1-8 to 1-12. Irvinestown though would not go away and the home side finished smartly with neat points coming from Gary Maguire and Caolan Ward. However time ran out and it was Erne Gaels who claimed the spoils.

Seamus Ryder and Ryan Lyons (2) eased Erne Gaels three ahead before a Gary Maguire free left it 0-1 to 0-3 on six minutes.

Barry McCann hit a fine two pointer, before Josh Largo Elis responded for the home side.

Erne Gaels were certainly on top and a Dan McCann point was quickly followed up by a Seamus Ryder goal to open up a 1-6 to 0-2 cushion for the visitors.

Irvinestown rallied after that Ryder goal and Josh Largo Elis palmed the ball to the back of the net before Largo Elis and Caolan Ward hit further points to bring Irvinestown right back into the contest.

Dan McCann, Seamus Ryder and McCann again replied for the away team, while the scores kept coming as Gary Maguire and Barry McCann exchanged points, leaving it 1-7 to 1-11 on 24 minutes.

Ben McCann registere Irvinestown’s next point before Odhran Johnston completed the first half scoring, 1-8 to 1-12.

Turlough Muldoon and Dan McCann exchanged early second half points before Tommy McCaffrey and Oisin Kelm moved Erne Gaels further ahead.

Caolan Ward and Barry McCann exchanged further scores mid-way through the second half before Aogan Kelm picked up a black card for the Belleek side, 1-10 to 1-16.

Oisin Swift and Gary Maguire reduced the deficit down to just four, while Oisin Kelm replied for Erne Gaels as the game entered the final six minutes.

Gary Maguire hit a fine two pointer on 55 minutes from a free but Erne Gaels were again able to respond as Oisin Kelm got forward to confidently point late on.

As the game ticked down Caolan Ward made it a one point game, however the grandstand equaliser for Irvinestown never materialised and it was Erne Gaels who held to seal a narrow one point victory.

Referee – Noel McDonagh (Brookeborough)