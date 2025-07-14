Erne edge the clash of the Gaels

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Enniskillen 0-16 Erne Gaels 2-13

RYAN Lyons, Dan McCann and Seamus Ryder all struck injury time points as Erne Gaels snatched a victory that looked to be destined for the home team throughout this absorbing clash at Brewster Park.

It was a youthful Enniskillen team that took to the field but they gave the visitors plenty to ponder throughout, while the loss of Brandon Horan on 42 minutes through injury was a huge blow to the home side.

Enniskillen led at the break, 0-11 to 1-5, and the lead was shared a few times throughout the second half until Lyons, McCann and Ryder all came good with late scores as Erne Gaels made it three wins from three.

Eoin Beacom was once again to the fore blasting over three two pointers during the game, the first one coming on four minutes.

Odhran Johnston slotted Erne Gaels’ first point, while Beacom again showed his class from long range with another two pointer.

Brandon Horan then came forward from midfield and hit a fine strike, while at the other end Barry McCann finished off a fine move that was started by Tommy McCaffrey.

Ethan Beresford struck twice for scores inside three minutes, before Conall Quinn showed his pace by going past three players and pointing on 17 minutes, 0-8 to 0-2.

Erne Gaels hit the opening goal of the game on 21 minutes as Dan McCann side-stepped inside brilliantly and finished to the net, while immediately from this Ryan Lyons hit a two pointer as Declan Bonner’s side really came to the fore, 0-8 to 1-4.

However Enniskillen then hit three without reply as Ethan Beresford struck twice which was sandwiched in between by a sublime Jamie Steele score on 26 minutes.

The final score of the half was from Seamus Ryder as the home side went in leading at the break by a single point.

Erne Gaels started the second half brightly as Tommy McCaffrey pointed before Shane Rooney moved in quickest on goal and smashed his shot low to the net.

Seamus Ryder then hit his second point of the game after good work from Ryan Lyons. However Enniskillen were certainly not done and the home team replied with points from Eoin Beacom (2 Pointer), Conor Watson and Jamie Steele to move back into the lead, 0-15 to 2-7.

Erne Gaels responded with a Barry McCann score before the leveller came on 49 minutes via Ryan Lyons leaving the outcome really in the melting pot.

The teams waited ten minutes before the next score when Conor Watson pointed, however Ryan Lyons then equalised as the game went into additional time.

That additional time lasted 8 minutes and points from Ryan Lyons, Dan McCann and Seamus Ryder did enough as the visitors went home with the spoils.

Referee – Barry Monaghan (Irvinestown)