Erne CCC tear through table-toppers

NWCU League 5

Erne CCC…79-3 Letterkenny 3rds…78

(Erne CCC won by 7 wickets)

ERNE Community Cricket Club made a statement on Sunday, dismantling league leaders Letterkenny 3rds in a crucial home fixture to move into promotion contention.

Despite Letterkenny arriving as table-toppers, Erne were unfazed. After winning the toss, they produced a surgically precise bowling display to skittle the visitors out for just 78 runs.

Mukesh Mundri led the attack with outstanding figures of 6-19, well supported by Iain Gardiner (2-5) and Vivek Murukan (1-8), as the hosts ripped through the batting order.

Chasing 79 for victory, Erne suffered an early scare, losing two quick wickets to fall to 9 for 2.

But a steady 14 from Vijay Kumar helped settle things down before a composed 47-run partnership between Raveesh Gaind (25 not out) and Rinu Matthew (27 not out) ultimately saw them over the line with ease.

Erne sealed the win inside just 14.3 overs — a commanding performance that moves them into second place with two league games to play.