Enniskillen Town are among big winners at Foyle Cup

ENNISKILLEN Town’s Under‑12s capped their best Foyle Cup run by holding their nerve in a penalty shootout to lift the trophy – a standout moment in a week that also saw Erne Coaching sides fight for silverware and clubs from right across Fermanagh proudly fly the flag in Derry.

It was no ordinary edition of the O’Neills Foyle Cup. Tournament organiser Philip Devlin described the 2025 staging – with over 20,000 players, nearly 1,000 teams and 3,664 matches in six days – as “the biggest challenge we’ve ever had.”

From the U16 final, the tournament’s last match between Spanish side Mercadarios CF and Donegal Underage League, to the hundreds of volunteers behind Thursday’s 800 fixtures, the Cup lived up to its billing as a festival of youth football.

For Town’s U12s, it was a fine festival indeed. Arriving with little experience at the tournament’s highest level, they battled through to become Foyle Cup champions after a tense penalty shootout.

Their group campaign set the tone: four wins, 14 goals scored and none conceded against Lifford Celtic, Tristar Colts, Eglinton Eagles and Lisnaskea Rovers. That perfect record earned them a place in the Cup knockout bracket for the first time.

After a nervous start, Town beat Limavady Youth Colts 4-1 in the last 16. A quarter-final rematch with Draperstown Celtic – who had knocked them out last year – ended 2-0 in Town’s favour.

The semi-final against Tristar saw Town take an early lead and fend off pressure, holding on to set up a formidable final with Dungannon.

Friday’s decider ended 0-0 after a tense ninety minutes, pushing the teams into penalties. Calm and focused, Town prevailed 4-3 to lift the trophy.

Jarlath Goodwin led Town’s scoring with eight goals, supported by Harry O’Connor’s four. Will Elliott, who scored twice in the groups but missed the knockout stages, was also praised for his role in the campaign.

And Town’s triumph was one highlight in a packed Foyle Cup week for Fermanagh football.

Erne Coaching brought two representative teams – an U19 side drawn from NIFL, Brendan Keogh Youth League and local clubs, and an U17 team. The U17s won the Foyle Shield in dramatic sudden-death penalties against Camlough Rovers, while the U19s finished sixth overall, narrowly losing 2-1 to Crumlin Stars in the Plate Final.

Elsewhere, Enniskillen Town also fielded their first girls’ team at the tournament, while – aside Ballinamallard and Lisbellaw – Enniskillen Rangers, Lisnaskea Rovers, NFC Kesh, Irvinestown Wanderers and others brought multiple boys and girls sides.

For the kids – and the coaches, parents and volunteers who gave up their week to make it happen – it was another Foyle Cup full of memories. And while boots, buses and sideline coffees might barely be packed away, many will already be bracing themselves (and secretly looking forward) to doing it all over again when the tournament returns from July 20–25, 2026.

Enniskillen Town U12 Champions

Shea White, Benen Owens, Paddy McCusker, Noah McGovern, Will Elliott, Ethan Judge, Harry O’Connor, Daithi King, Jayden Fahy, Aaron McDonagh, Ciaran Dorrian, Jarlath Goodwin.