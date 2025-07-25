Enniskillen rated Ireland’s most underrated town

WE all already know how lovely it is, and now it seems the rest of the world is learning of the beauty of Enniskillen, with the Fermanagh county town officially crowned the most underrated town in the country.

The online travel platform ‘Ireland Before You Die’ has published a list of the top five most underrated towns in Ireland that “you need to visit.”

“Ireland is full of postcard-worthy places, and most visitors have a rough idea where to go before they even arrive,” the article stated.

Advertisement

“Galway, Dingle, and Westport are household names in Irish tourism. But there are plenty of lesser-known towns that can offer just as much, if not more, to those willing to venture off the usual trail.”

The other four towns to make the list were Cong in Co Mayo at number five; Clonakilty in Co Cork at four; Sligo town at three; and Tullamore in Co Offaly at number two.

With regard our very own island town at number one, the travel outlet described it as having “lakes, greenery and hidden surprises.”

“Nobody ever recommends Enniskillen,” the article continued. “It’s rarely featured in guidebooks or social media roundups. But anyone who visits is usually blown away.

“Built between two parts of Lough Erne, this island town is full of surprises. You’ll find stunning lake views, watersports, forest parks, and one of the nicest town centres in Northern Ireland. Enniskillen Castle adds a bit of history, and the local food scene is excellent, with plenty of cosy pubs and restaurants lining the streets.

“There’s a proper sense of place here. It’s relaxed, scenic and full of personality — without the crowds.”