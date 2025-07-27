+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen police trying to find owner of lost purse

Posted: 12:51 pm July 27, 2025

POLICE in Enniskillen are looking to reunite a small grey purse with its owner.

The purse is believed to have been misplaced at a filling station on the Irvinestown Road at approximately 5pm on Tuesday, July 22.

Should you have any information that may help reunite the purse with its owner please call 101 and quote serial number 924 25/07/25.

