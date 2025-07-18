Enniskillen men convicted of drug-supply charges

AN ENNISKILLEN man has been sentenced to prison, and another has been handed probation, after being convicted of supplying drugs.

Frederick (Derek) McCordick (42) and Calvin Holden (25) were sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court last week, after being convicted of the charges.

McCordick was charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, namely cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, four counts of possession of criminal property, one count of concealing criminal property and of converting criminal property.

Holden was charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug, namely cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, namely cannabis, three counts of possession and one count of converting criminal property.

The men had been charged following a search of a Range Rover in Enniskillen under the Misuse of Drugs Act on the afternoon of January 7 2022. A package behind the driver’s seat was found to contain approximately £12,000 cash in a vacuum-sealed bag. The cash was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A search was carried out of an address in the Derrin Road area of Enniskillen two weeks later on January 21 2022. Cocaine and cannabis, with an estimated street value of around £3,000, were seized alongside drug-supply paraphernalia.

McCordick was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, while Holden was sentenced to a three year probation order.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said, “This sentencing shows that police remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminality and drug-related activity.

“Teams within our Economic Crime Unit, District Support Team and Neighbourhood Policing Team work collaboratively to stop drugs dealers who extensively ply their trade in County Fermanagh and across Northern Ireland.

“Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and removing those who supply drugs from our streets.”