Enniskillen maternity support worker retires from SWAH

FERMANAGH has bid farewell to a remarkable maternity support worker whose career has been defined by an extraordinary commitment to maternal and infant health.

With a wealth of experience and a compassionate heart, Enniskillen woman Carmel Maguire has been a pillar of strength for new mothers, guiding them through the joys and challenges of childbirth.

As she retires, the community reflects on the profound difference she has made, celebrating her invaluable contributions to the well-being of families across the county.

Carmel told the ‘Herald this week that she always wanted to do caring from a young age and has thoroughly enjoyed her time in maternity.

“I absolutely loved every moment of it and that is being honest, I always gave it my best. I treated every one as my own,” said the mother of two.

A post announcing Carmel’s retirement was put online by the Western Trust and it wasn’t long before it was flooded with comments from mothers remembering all Carmel did for them.

“You have no idea how much I appreciate the comments I have received from mothers and partners all through the years and I hope that I have helped every single one of them because I genuinely gave my best,” she said,

“Every single one of them is special to me, and each of them as I read their comments I remembered each and everyone of them and you take it home that you are so grateful.”

Throughout her career, Carmel experienced the full spectrum of emotions, from the unparalleled joy of assisting in the miracle of birth to the heart wrenching moments of supporting families through loss, always providing a steady hand and a comforting presence.

“Every baby is a new experience. It’s a new life and every baby is different ans I can honestly put my hand on my heart and say I have thoroughly enjoyed every blessed moment in that ward,” said Carmel.

“There is hard moments when you come across somebody who has had a miscarriage. You put yourself in their position how we would feel as an individual after coming so far in pregnancy.

“There was a moment of enjoyment to see a new life come into the world. It is one of the most precious moments in any mothers or parents life. Honestly how do you start, you congratulate them on what they have come through to bring this new life into the world and cherish every moment with them.”

Carmel always wanted to further educate herself. She completed her band two qualification when she was 50 and went back and done her band three at 60.

“I always wanted to educate myself but everyday was a learning day for me and passing on my skills and knowledge as a mother myself.

“I am a mum and a nanny. It is my natural instinct when it comes to mothering babies. I can’t explain it, I was called to care,” she added.

Carmel thanks each and every member of staff she has worked with and who have encouraged her on her journey. She also thanks all the mums and partners she has met throughout her career.