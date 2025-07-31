+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnniskillen man to contest motoring charges

Enniskillen man to contest motoring charges

Posted: 4:59 pm July 31, 2025

A fifty-four-year-old man is to contest a number of alleged motoring offences.

Donal Mulligan from Windmill Heights, Enniskillen is accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol, whilst unaccompanied as a learner and with no L Plates displayed.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on November 11 last year at Loughshore Road, Enniskillen.

Advertisement

A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to all charges on Mulligan’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Mulligan on continuing bail to attend for a contested hearing on August 13.

Related posts:

courtFermanagh man accused of multiple motoring offences courtFermanagh man jailed for attack on off-duty doctor Diversion in place following Fermanagh traffic collision

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:59 pm July 31, 2025
Top
Advertisement