Enniskillen man to contest motoring charges

A fifty-four-year-old man is to contest a number of alleged motoring offences.
Donal Mulligan from Windmill Heights, Enniskillen is accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol, whilst unaccompanied as a learner and with no L Plates displayed.
Offending is alleged to have occurred on November 11 last year at Loughshore Road, Enniskillen.
A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.
A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to all charges on Mulligan’s behalf.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Mulligan on continuing bail to attend for a contested hearing on August 13.
