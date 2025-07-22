Enniskillen Juniors meet top stars at the Open

The ladies played for the Centenary Cup, sponsored by the Webb sisters, on Tuesday July 13th at Enniskillen Golf Club. Orla Foster was truly on form with her new driver and returned a marvellous score of nett 67. Josie Boyle, another lady in form, is piling up the points for golfer of the year (GOY). She took second spot with nett 69.

Front and back nines went to Rosemary Wylie and Joanne Daly with nett 33 and nett 31 respectively. We haven’t seen Rosemary on the podium for a while, but there she was, belts and braces. Orla Foster had the only 2 of the day at the 6th and also returned the best gross of the day (85). On Tuesday 22nd the ladies supper night consists of a chicken and steak Barbecue.

ENCIRC, sponsored a OPEN competition on the weekend of the 11th 12th and 13th of July. The winning gent on countback with 40 points was Declan Maguire. Darren Byrne, same score and same handicap was edged into second place. Third place went to Ian Young with 37 points. Iggy Gallagher and Vincent Corrigan fought it out for fourth spot both with 36 points.

The 14th was a popular hole for birdies, Nathan Clyde, Jonathan Graham and Ian Lyttle the players doing the business. Catherine Cordell did the business for the ladies with 38 points. Lavinia McGovern took second spot with 36 points, Aisling Healy (visitor) took third spot with 35 points. Front and back 9s went to Anne Rehill and Jill Hamilton with 19 and 21 points respectively. Dympna Slowey and Deirdre McSorley had the 2s on the 3rd and 6th holes respectively.

What better way to inspire the next generation of golfers than to give them a taste of the Pros at the Open! Enniskillen Golf Club Junior inter-club & golf sixes squads had an amazing experience at The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush. A great day had by all. Days like this for the juniors are only possible through the hard work of Andy and Rita in the Junior Committee assisted by Club captains Stevie Gault and Deirdre Slater.