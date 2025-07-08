Enniskillen GC hosts scramble between Ladies and Gents

The ladies played for the monthly medal at Enniskillen Golf Club, sponsored by Rita McKechnie, on Tuesday 1st July. The winner with nett 70 was Helena Tisdall. Runner up with nett 71 was Josie Boyle. Front and back nines went to Linda Armstrong and Rita McKechnie with nett 35 and nett 33 respectively.

Josie Boyle had the lowest gross of the day (89). Sandra McElroy and Deirdre Slater had 2s at 6th and Marina Brownlee had a 2 at the 11th. The 9 hole stableford winner was Rosemary Noble with 25 points.

Good luck to Patricia Durnien, Josie Boyle and Jennie Scholes who are representing the club in Dunmurray Golf on Monday the 7th July to competing for the Peggy Nelson trophy. The annual scramble event between the (Enniskillen Gentlemens Golf Society) EGGS and the ladies Thursday ball was held on Thursday 3rd July. The winners were, Brian O’Reilly, Peter Little, Ann Cairns and Irene Graham. Runners up were George Miller, Frank McGowan, Kate Sheridan and Kathleen Lavin. The event, and the food provided were thoroughly enjoyed by all. Thanks to Peter and George who saw to the smooth running of the event.

In the Tyrone and Fermanagh competitions Enniskillen ladies beat Fintona on holes up in the 4BBB event. Fintona however, levelled the playing field by defeating our men in the O’Hare cup on holes up to win. The ladies progress to play Killymoon in the next round. Well done to the neighbouring Castlehume ladies who have defeated Ballyliffin and Portstewart in the Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy. They play Belvoir in the next round.

Castle Hume knocked Enniskillen out in the first round this year. As finalists last year we are keeping a close eye on Castlehume and wish them every success is this fantastic event. The annual Lakeland Open competition was held in Castlehume on Saturday 5th and Enniskillen on Sunday 6th July. Final results have yet to come out of the permulator.

However, as far as the ladies are concerned, one in particular stands out. Sandra McElroy returned 41 points at Castlehume on Saturday. She is five shots clear of the field. Hopefully her performance on home ground on Sunday will earn her the winner of the Lakeland Open 2025.