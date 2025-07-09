Enniskillen eatery set to close

IT’S been a bad week for hospitality in Enniskillen, as the owners of two popular eateries announced they are to step away from the businesses.

Big Foot Spuds and Taco the Town, two locally run small businesses, both shared their decision at the start of the week.

In a statement posted on their social media, Alex and Gaz Prescott explained the selling of Big Foot Spuds due to ongoing health issues.

“This hasn’t been an easy choice. Bigfoot Spuds was our dream, a little shop filled with flavour, fun, and the spirit of adventure. Thanks to your support, it became something really special,” they added.

“We truly believe Bigfoot Spuds has massive potential and big things in store. Maybe there’s a bright, enthusiastic, business-minded person out there who sees its potential and wants to take it to the next level. We’d love to see it continue, and would be happy to sell the business as a whole.”

They added that they will still be there for the time being, serving up your favourites, from loaded spuds and fries to burritos, nachos and mac and cheese.

They finished by thanking the community for their support.

“Thank you all for the support, smiles, and shared love of good food over the years. You made this journey unforgettable. Best wishes. Don’t stop believing!”

Mexican fast-food restaurant Taco the Town followed by announcing their closure.

“It’s with a heavy heart that, after a lot of thought, I’m deciding to close and come back to this at a later stage and work toward the original idea of a trailer,” owner Adam Doherty posted on his social media.

“My priorities are being more available for my son, not being over worked and stressed out and not being under such pressure.”

He also thanked everyone for their support during his time on Queen Street.

“Thank you all to those who have been so supportive and those who were incredibly understanding when things were far from easy.

“It’s been an experience I won’t forget or take for granted and I hope to return in the future bigger and better.”

*CLARIFICATION* It had previsouly been stated in an earlier version of this article that two Enniskillen businesses were “set to close.” We would like to clarify that Big Food Spuds has been put up for sale, it has not announced that it is closing. We are happy to make this correction.