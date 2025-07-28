Enniskillen chef bids for glory in London

AN Enniskillen chef is one of 16 industry experts from across the UK who are vying to win the major Le Cordon Blue London Scholarship which would offer them a life-changing experience.

The former Mount Lourdes Grammar School student is a vastly experienced food industry star, having qualified with an MSci and BSc in Food Science from the University of Leeds.

The Enniskillen woman, who is blazing a trail in the world of cuisine and who works as a junior product developer for Co-Op in Manchester, has reached the final of the major London scholarship.

Ms Keenan is bidding to win the Le Cordon Blue London Scholarship at the Grand Final on Monday, September 8, when she competes in culinary challenges, judged by renowned chefs.

The winner of the scholarship will be awarded a place on the Grand Diplôme programme, with an exclusive internship placement at a fine dining London restaurant, CORD by Le Cordon Blue.

They will also be able to take part in a 12-month programme consisting of a nine-month cuisine and pastry diploma and a three-month internship, working alongside the best in the industry.

A number of other prizes will be awarded to the winner including mentoring from top chefs, a 12-month accommodation package in London and an overnight stay at the renowned The Savoy.

A spokesperson for Le Cordon Blue London Scholarship congratulated all of the recipients.

“Finalists will participate in a culinary challenge set by Le Cordon Bleu Master Chefs, before presenting their completed task to a panel comprising of the best in the industry,” they said.

“The semi-finals were very competitive this year. It was a tough decision to decide the finalists.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came into the institute for sharing their passion for culinary arts with us and truly wish them the very best for the future,” added a statement from the restaurant.