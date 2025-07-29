Enniskillen captains do the club proud

THE Max Haddon and CE McGee Rosebowl competitions were held in Royal Belfast Golf Club on Friday 25th July. The competitions are for present club captains. Captains Stevie Gault and Deirdre Slater proudly represented Enniskillen Golf Club at the event. Captain Stevie did the honour of being runner up with 40 points. Deirdre, even with some ‘psycho’ putting, didn’t do too badly either. The pair only missed out by one point to take the team prize.

The Golfsixes League is an interclub 6 hole game for teams of six boys and girls. Enniskillen’s two teams did a terrific job of exemplifying the spirit and fun of team golf in the ‘Swing Zone’ at the Open in Portrush. Captains Stevie and Deirdre along with junior convenor Andy Hood and assistant convenor Rita McKechnie accompanied the twenty youngsters to this occasion.

The original four clubs in our region has now been extended to six and includes Dungannon, Enniskillen, Fintona, Omagh, Newtonstewart and Strabane. On Sunday 27th July these Golfsixes teams, along with their parents, supporters and convenors, descended on Enniskillen Golf Club to play in competition. Andy and Rita had put in a huge effort to coordinate the event and along with their troop of volunteers it was a huge success.

The weather held out and the young golfers really enjoyed the experience. Burgers and hotdogs, carefully barbecued by our resident chef for the day, Edgar Ferguson, were flying off the grill. There was a great display of talent from all the budding golfing hopefuls. The importance of nurturing this upcoming talent cannot be underestimated as they are the future of our clubs.

The highlight of the Ladies Stableford competition on Tuesday the 22nd of July was Orla Foster’s Hole In One at the 11th. Tanya Cathcart tried hard to equal that, and came off with a birdie. The winner of the competition was Jill Hamilton with 37 points. Jill had been struggling a bit but has obviously managed to fix things on the day.

Runner up on countback was Rosemary Wylie. Front and back 9s went to Josie Boyle and Orla Foster with 19 and 21 points respectively. Libby Armstrong took the honours in the 9 hole competition with 20 points. Following the competition there was a change from the usual supper night and instead a Steak or Chicken barbecue accompanied by an array of salads.

Past lady Captain Jackie Crawford was at the helm ably assisted by husband Uel and Richard Trimble. Conor Daly sponsored the mens stableford competition on 23rd July. The winner was John Kempton with 44 points. His nearest rival was Bernard Hunter with 38 points. Patrick Delaney took 3rd spot with 36 points. The winners in the 3 categories of the ‘Rabbit’ competition were Josie Boyle, Brenda Dolan and Janet Love. The overall winner was Irene Graham.

The winner of the club’s Fantasy Golf competition was Neville Cathcart (295 points – £213). Neville does not play golf but is obviously familiar with the players. Second was Dessie Donegan (285 points – £141), 3rd and 4th were David Walker and Anthony Carroll (280 points £35.50 each). There were 85 entrants. £425 went towards course development.