Effort to reignite fireworks debate fizzles in Council

A RENEWED attempt to revisit the Halloween fireworks funding fizzled out in the Council chamber.

It will be six years this October since Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last hosted its festive firework display – which attracted thousands from across Fermanagh and beyond – at Enniskillen Castle.

Last year, noting the extreme disappointment of local families and businesses, Enniskillen BID teamed up with Encirc to bring the display back to the people.

In recent months, there have been attempts to put the fireworks back on the Council agenda, and at the most recent full meeting of the Council, Cllr Victor Warrington once raised the issue.

“I realise this is time-bound and we will get the same information as every year that it’s too late to start organising anything,” he said.

Council Chair Barry McElduff reminded members that any reconsideration couldn’t happen until September, as the Standing Orders prohibit decisions within six months of a previous resolution.

“Timing will not be on our side,” responded Cllr Warrington. “If we want to start playing silly beggars I don’t see why a report cannot be provided for the council meeting at the end of the month. That would just be a few days off the six-month period.”

Chief executive Alison McCullagh clarified, “We are adhering to Standing Orders and the report will come in September. This matter was considered by the council through the appropriate structures.

Cllr Mark Ovens asked when the issue had been raised in the last six months.

“I raised it last year and every request from me for information both in writing and verbal was ignored,” he said.

“I didn’t raise it this year because there was no point. I’m not aware of a specific proposal to either fund or not fund. It needs to be more than just reference to consideration. I participated in the Rates process and this issue was not debated.”

Council officer John Boyle confirmed: “It was discussed and decided that Halloween fireworks was not included in the estimates. That was very clear.”