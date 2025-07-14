Early goals pave the way for Roslea

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Div 2

Roslea 2-17 Newtownbutler 0-14

TWO goals inside the opening ten minutes supplied Roslea with the early foundations upon which they proceeded to build a comprehensive victory to put down a significant promotion marker.

Playing with impressive vigour and panache, the Shamrocks had their second league win as good as secured by half time on the strength of a ten point interval lead.

First Fermanaghs did come a lot more into the game on the restart but never seriously threatened the home hegemony.

The visitors cause was not helped by numerous efforts rebounding off Shamrock Park woodwork with failure to capitalise on any of the rebounds.

Newtown did get off to a flying start, pressing from the throw in for Daire Chapman to point after just forty seconds. But Roslea were to strike decisively in their first real attack with captain Niall Cosgrove taking an Adam Treanor delivery to cut in along the end line and net from a narrow angle.

The kickout resulted in Seamus Quigley firing over a point, and further scores quickly following through Diarmuid McAleer and a seventh minute Shane McAleer 2 pointer from well out on the right.

Kealan Fitzpatrick pulled one back from a free only for Roslea to forge further ahead when Treanor got a goalmouth flick to net after the ball had spun into the air from a block on Cosgrove’s effort.

Roslea continued to dominate the scoring, steadily widening the gap after a trade of six points between Cosgrove and Diarmaid Kingt, started by a 18th minute Quigley two pointer lofted over in typical catch and turn manner.

Treanor, from a post rebound, Adam Callaghan, Cosgrove and Treanor again, made it 2-11 to 0-4 by the 24th minute, King having fisted over from a surging run in solitary response.

A late Fitzpatrick brace and a Jason Flanagan fisted point did narrow the gap but it was still a double scores margin at half time.

The restart saw a slump in scoring after a quickfire 33rd minute exchange between John Connolly and King.

Caolan Rooney with a neat effort and Quigley, snapping up a loose ball, moved Roslea further ahead before Sean Mullaney curled over a beauty in reply, 2-14 to 0-9 by the three quarters stage.

Quigley from a free, after he himself was fouled, and Treanor then added points apiece but Newtown’ with King increasingly prominent, launched a productive last quarter effort.

King notched a quick brace, Fitzpatrick slotted a free but Quigley hit back with a 57th minute point, landed with aplomb, to close the home scoring.

Newtown’ did have the final say, Fitzpatrick steering over a two point free with the very last action.

In a very impressive Roslea team display, the surging runs out of defence by Micheal Flanagan, Adam Callaghan and Martin Beggan were a particularly influential factor as was the astute kickout strategy of goalkeeper, Sean Quigley.