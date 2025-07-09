Durnien stars in Aghadrumsee victory over Brookeborough

Crust and Crumb Senior Football League Division 2

Aghadrumsee 1-17 Brookeborough 0-8

EIGHT second half points from Aodhan Durnien helped Aghadrumsee make it two wins from three games as they maintained top spot in the Division Two table.

Advertisement

Despite missing their talisman and sharp-shooter Eddie Courtney for the game, Aghadrumsee showed their clinical edge, outscoring Brookeborough by twelve points in the second half on their way to victory. The first-half was a hard-fought encounter, with the sides level 1-04 to 0-07 at the break.

With the aid of a strong breeze, Brookeborough made a strong start to the encounter at St Macartan’s Park with Dylan Bogue and Tommy McCaffrey both landing a brace of two-point efforts.

Aghadrumsee were slow to get into the game but they then managed to find their rhythm with Aidan Bannon converting two frees and Darren Kearns pointing from distance to reduce the deficit to one.

Kearns then angled over to level the game, before the classy Aghadrumsee forward Enda McCabe rifled home the only goal of the encounter, smashing the ball high into the roof of the Brookeborough net.

Aghadrumsee thought they had scored a second goal when Dale Crudden punched to the net with 25 minutes on the clock, but the effort was disallowed with the referee adjudging it was a square ball.

Brookeborough were aided by the breeze and they managed to score three late scores, a two-point effort from Bogue and defender Conor Goodwin converting, to level the game at the half-time interval.

After the restart, Brookeborough came outr firing with Rory Greene pointing for the visitors. However it was to prove their only score in the second period, with Aghadrumsee managing to dominate the encounter with Darren Kearns and Damien McCarville taking control around the middle of the field.

Advertisement

Durnien kicked eight points, two two-pointers, with Dale Crudden also firing over for the visitors.

With Brookeborough struggling to get their hands on the ball, Aghadrumsee dominated the encounter with Daniel Crudden kicking a two-pointer and Enda McCabe converting to wrap up a 12-point win.