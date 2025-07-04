Drunk-in-charge in car park allegation

A THIRTY-one-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to an allegation of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Taiarpa Millington from Geaglum Road, Derrylin is accused of committing the offence in a carpark near his home on April 10.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer remanded Millington on continuing bail to return to court on July 28.