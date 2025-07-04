+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDrunk-in-charge in car park allegation

Drunk-in-charge in car park allegation

Posted: 4:01 pm July 4, 2025

A THIRTY-one-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to an allegation of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.
Taiarpa Millington from Geaglum Road, Derrylin is accused of committing the offence in a carpark near his home on April 10.
A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer remanded Millington on continuing bail to return to court on July 28.

Related posts:

Enniskillen man sent for trial on GBI driving case Sadness as popular Fermanagh restaurant set to close Fermanagh Herald editor Ray retires after 26 years

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:01 pm July 4, 2025
Top
Advertisement