Dooneen Community Centre granted new life

THE NATIONAL Lottery Community Fund has brought hope and renewal to Dooneen Community Centre with a £45,000 grant, saving it from the brink of closure.

Situated near Tempo at the base of Dooneen Forest, the centre, once a school, has been a vital part of the community for many years but had recently experienced a period of decline.

“The centre means a lot to people in our small town,” said Julie King, secretary of the community committee.

“It also means a lot to me, as it was once a school where my father actually attended.”

The community rallied together, with six committee members working tirelessly to secure funding.

Ms King explained that the centre has long served as a vital space for the community, hosting everything from birthdays and christenings to communions and after-funeral services.

The grant will allow for significant improvements, including new windows, doors and the installation of solar panels.

“Not only will this give new life to the centre, it’s also environmentally friendly,” she said.

She also stressed the social value of the facility, especially for more isolated residents.

“A lot of people use it to socialise,” she said.

“Losing it could affect mental wellbeing, especially for those who don’t get out much.”

Looking ahead, the committee is optimistic. Ms King concluded,

“We’re very grateful, we’re full of great ideas and excited for what’s to come.”