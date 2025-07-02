Donnelly triumphs at Nationals in Tullamore

FOLLOWING on from a fourth-place finish at the Schools InterProvincial in Carlow last week, Jack Donnelly was hopeful of being in the mix for a podium finish at the 123.ie National Juvenile Championships in Tullamore on Sunday.

The Enniskillen RC athlete was one of ten athletes that lined up for the U17 2000m Steeplechase, and from the gun went to the front and split the field in the opening two laps, with home club athlete Patrick Duffy the only one to follow the early pace.

Going through the first kilometre Duffy took the running up and gradually opened a gap that was a winning one with Donnelly holding his composure well in the closing laps to secure a superb silver medal behind the Tullamore athlete.

Jack was delighted with his performance in taking what was his first individual National medal and he’kk take confidence from that in the coming years in what is the most physically demanding track event.

Earlier in the day, Donnelly’s club mate Kate Kelly ran very well setting a new personal best for 800m when finishing ninth in a very competitive Girls U15 race. Kate’s focus will now turn to the 1500m which takes place on day three of the championships on July 12th

Annabel Morrison was in action in the final Irish Milers Club meet of the season which took place at Morton Stadium on Saturday, taking part in the 3000m.

Annabel had hoped to have a go at achieving the A standard for the European Junior Championships which is set at 9.25.00.

And after a slow opening lap by the assigned pacemaker, she took the pace on herself and did a good job in the opening kilometre but the effort she had put in to try and get the pace back on track was starting to tell as Orla Duffy of DCH passed the Enniskillen athlete.

Duffy gradually built up a winning lead to come home well clear in 9.36.55 with Annabel bravely battling on to finish second in 9.45.11 and Nessa Ni Aimifein of Ennis Track Club taking third.

Annabel will now travel to Watford on July 12th in the hope of getting the time before the deadline on July 21st.

Elsewhere, the Paul Murray 5k series concluded with big crowds again turning out for race four of four in Eskra on Friday evening.

Martin Cox was again in great form, making it four from four as he comfortably took the win in the fourth race.

Clones athlete Denise Toner won her third race in the series taking the win in the Ladies category in a swift 17.50. Cox and Toner were the Overall Series winners in an excellent event which is testament to the hard work by the Knockmany club year on year.