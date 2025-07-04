Dominant Tempo cruise to opening win

Crust and Crumb Senior Football League Div Two

Tempo 1-19 St. Pat’s 2-5

TEMPO got off to a perfect start in their Division Two campaign with a dominant home performance over St. Pat’s on Friday night at St. Patrick’s Park.

Tiarnan Bogue opened the scoring for Tempo with a free, followed by a superb Ryan Breen two-pointer from play.

The home team then pounced on some sloppy play from St. Pat’s to grab a goal. The Donagh men were playing a sideline ball back toward their goal, but they fumbled the ball straight to Darragh McCaffrey, who smashed the ball from the ground into the roof of the net to establish a 1-3 to 0-0 lead for the hosts.

Damien McManus pulled a point back for St. Pat’s, but that would be their only score of the half, as Tempo went on a scoring spree to close the half out.

Tiarnan Bogue and Conor McNally knocked over five points from play between them, with Niall Fee and Aidan Breen getting on the scoreboard to give Tempo a half-time lead of 1-13 to 0-01.

Facing a mammoth task to get anything from the game, St. Pat’s came flying out of the blocks in the second half, with Michael Montgomery forcing his way through the Tempo defence to grab an early goal.

Dara Tracey then kicked over a lovely two-pointer to offer a glimmer of hope for the Donagh men.

Ryan Breen extended the lead again for Tempo, but another two-pointer from St. Pat’s, this time launched over by Montgomery, left the scoreline at 1-15 to 1-05.

A poor kick out from Tempo gave St. Pat’s an easy goal chance, which Thomas Cadden duly converted to close the gap to seven points.

Sensing that their opponents’ tails were raised, Tempo began to slow down the game with more deliberate passing to hold possession and frustrate St. Pat’s.

It worked perfectly for them, as the Donagh team were left chasing shadows for the remainder of the game and Tempo picked their moments to get up the pitch.

Tiarnan Bogue was handed an easy point from a thirteen-metre free when referee James Carey brought the ball forward for a ‘three up’ breach by St. Pat’s.

Two great points from play by Ryan Ingram and Niall Fee bookended an Aidan Breen free, capping off a brilliant night for the Tempo men.