Diversion in place following Fermanagh traffic collision

Road users are being advised to exercise caution due to a traffic collision on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen.
“Road users are advised of a traffic collision on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen. A diversion is in place via the Coleshill Road.
“Please exercise caution as you approach, or seek an alternative route for your journey at this time,” a spokesperson from the PSNI said.
Posted: 12:32 pm July 3, 2025