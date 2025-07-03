+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDiversion in place following Fermanagh traffic collision

Diversion in place following Fermanagh traffic collision

Posted: 12:32 pm July 3, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

Road users are being advised to exercise caution due to a traffic collision on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen.

“Road users are advised of a traffic collision on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen. A diversion is in place via the Coleshill Road.

 “Please exercise caution as you approach, or seek an alternative route for your journey at this time,” a spokesperson from the PSNI said.

Advertisement

Related posts:

Skepticism over Fermanagh road repair figures Man airlifted following Fermanagh crash Fermanagh health group welcomes A32 decision

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:32 pm July 3, 2025
Top
Advertisement