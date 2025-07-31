Devenish win puts them right back in the mix

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Belcoo 0-3 Devenish 2-20

DEVENISH moved themselves right back into the mix of reaching this year’s Division 1 Senior football league Final by defeating neighbours Belcoo on Monday evening.

Devenish controlled this game throughout and Belcoo had no answers to the constant running of Fionan O’Brien, who played a pivotal role in registering 1-9.

For Peter Clarke’s Belcoo it’s now six defeats from six, while they have games coming up against Ederney, Belnaleck and Kinawley to try and pick up something from a league season they will want to forget.

Devenish hit the opening score via Daniel McGovern before a right sided free from Fionan O’Brien doubled the away side tally.

O’Brien hit further scores with a point from play and converting a hat-trick of frees

His constant running was giving the home team serious headaches and he split the posts again after good work from Daniel McGovern, leaving it 0-0 to 0-7 after 19 minutes.

O’Brien notched his seventh point on 20 minutes before the same player struck again, while Jarlath O’Brien got in on the scoring act with a good effort.

Daniel McGovern added his second of the game to put eleven between the teams, before Gerard McHugh finally got the home team on the scoreboard with a well struck point on 28 minutes.

Terry O’Flanagan pointed a minute before the break and in first half additional time Devenish struck for goal as Martin Doherty showed great composure to go round his man before driving the ball low to the net, 0-1 to 1-12 at half time.

Belcoo needed to do something special to get back into the game and they did hit the opening two scores after the break as Lawrence McKeown pointed with frees. However Devenish again took over and points from Terry O’Flanagan, Martin Doherty and Cormac Burns left it 0-3 to 1-15.

Ruairi O’Brien carried the ball 20 yards before pointing neatly and a second goal arrived for Devenish on 53 minutes as Martin Doherty did well to flick the ball into the path of Fionan O’Brien who finished to an open net.

Martin Doherty who was a constant threat all evening then pointed on 56 minutes before Fionan O’Brien struck again as time ticked down.

As the game entered additional time Barry Mulrone came forward and hit a tremendous two pointer as Devenish ran out comfortable winners by a margin of 23 points in the end.

Referee: Oliver McShea (Enniskillen Gaels)