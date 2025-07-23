Devenish are back in contention for the Final

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Ederney 1-7 Devenish 0-18

DEVENISH got back to winning ways and put themselves back in with a League Final shout last Friday evening by comfortably defeating a weakened Ederney side at St Joseph’s Park by eight points.

The defeat for Ederney puts them into serious relegation trouble with four defeats from five games to date, with games coming up now against Kinawley and Belcoo. However Chris Kelly’s side will know that it’s still in their hands to get out of danger.

Devenish in contrast are on a high right now although the loss of Cian O’Brien on 44 minutes to a hamstring injury will be a major concern for manager Enda Lyons.

An Ederney side that were without Declan McCusker, Darren McCusker, Sean Cassidy, Ryan Morris, Conor McGee and Pol McKervey started brightly and hit early points via Shaun McCarron and Eamon Monaghan.

Fionan O’Brien then knocked over a two pointer for the away side.

Jamie Flanagan made it double scores before a Cian O’Brien free on 13 minutes, 0-2 to 0-5.

Fionan O’Brien and Cian O’Brien slotted further scores, while Ederney registered two more in the opening half from Niall Maguire and Paul McCusker.

However the opening half belonged to Devenish and further scores from Conall Maguire, including a two pointer, and Cian O’Brien left it 0-4 to 0-11 at the interval in the visitors favour.

The home side had the perfect start to the second half as Oran McGee finished to the net, but Devenish responded confidently with a Cian O’Brien two pointer and a superb effort from Jamie Flanagan leaving it 1-4 to 0-14 after 40 minutes.

Paul McCusker and Cian O’Brien exchanged scores before former Fermanagh All Star Martin McGrath entered the fray for the home team.

Eamon Monaghan made it 1-6 to 0-14, before Devenish suffered a severe loss as Cian O’Brien went off with a hamstring injury.

Fionan O’Brien pointed on 46 minutes to leave six between the teams, and Eamon Monaghan did well to hit a point as time slipped away on Ederney.

Devenish finished the better and the experienced Terry O’Flanagan showed his class to convert a couple of on frees that were sandwiched between a score from Fionan O’Brien to leave it 1-7 to 0-18 at the final whistle.

Devenish now travel to Belcoo this Friday and then host Enniskillen a week later, for now the Blues are certainly in the League Final mix.

Referee – James Lewis