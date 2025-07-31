Derrylin man denies being drunk-in-charge

A thirty-one-year-old man is to contest an allegation of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Taiarpa Millington from Geaglum Road, Derrylin is accused of committing the offence in a carpark near his home on April 10.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

Advertisement

At the most recent sitting a defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea on Millington’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded him on continuing bail to return to court on August 11 when a contest is to be fixed.