Derrylin man denies being drunk-in-charge

A thirty-one-year-old man is to contest an allegation of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.
Taiarpa Millington from Geaglum Road, Derrylin is accused of committing the offence in a carpark near his home on April 10.
A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.
At the most recent sitting a defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea on Millington’s behalf.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded him on continuing bail to return to court on August 11 when a contest is to be fixed.
