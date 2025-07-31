+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDerrylin man denies being drunk-in-charge

Derrylin man denies being drunk-in-charge

Posted: 9:35 am July 31, 2025

A thirty-one-year-old man is to contest an allegation of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Taiarpa Millington from Geaglum Road, Derrylin is accused of committing the offence in a carpark near his home on April 10.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

Advertisement

At the most recent sitting a defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea on Millington’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded him on continuing bail to return to court on August 11 when a contest is to be fixed.

Related posts:

GALLERY: Enniskillen 10K hailed as major success Fermanagh parents concerned over pre-school places Funeral of Arlene Foster’s mother to take place today

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:35 am July 31, 2025
Top
Advertisement