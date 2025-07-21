Derrygonnelly community hub goes on the market

A COMMUNITY hub, which was once home to one of the longest running local creameries and has been owned by a former Premier League physio, has gone on the market for £625,000.

Tír Navar, located on Creamery Road in Derrygonnelly, was recently placed on the market by Jason and Clare Palmer, former physios at Chelsea Football Club, who have set up home locally.

Up for grabs for £625,000, Tír Navar is a leading community hub in the village, which includes the only GP practice in the area, which recently relocated to be included in the centre.

The community hub is central to the village, including an adult learning day care centre and nursery, which provides a range of major support services to the community in Derrygonnelly.

The Riverside Café, which is located in the community hub, is up for sale as part of the overall package, as well as a premises, which can be used for future accommodation resources.

The sale of the community hub provides an opportunity “for significant growth” of the rural village.

“The Directors of Derrygonnelly Health and Wellbeing, Jason and Clare Palmer, have put extensive work in developing the site and have invested heavily in the infrastructure and operational resources” a statement to the ‘Herald read.

“Due to personal circumstances, they are no longer able to continue with the longer term plans envisaged for the business and have made the difficult decision to part with this enterprise.

“Much of the hard work has already been undertaken to ensure the purchaser has a fully operational turnkey business.There is potential for significant growth to develop the business.”

Tír Navar has a rich history in the rural village. It once was home to one of the county’s oldest creameries, which brought a lot of employment and support to the local agricultural area.

“Tír Navar’s catchment area is also strengthened by its proximity to the border with the Republic of Ireland,” added the statement.

“The site was once home to Derrygonnelly Creamery established in 1898, producer of the Knockmore butter brand. The Creamery was open until 1982.

“The buildings were then restored and made into the Tir Navar Holiday Village.”