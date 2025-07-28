Derrygonnelly make it six wins from six in the league

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Enniskillen 1-15 Derrygonnelly 2-16

DERRYGONNELLY made it six wins from six games on Thursday evening with a four-point victory over Enniskillen Gaels as they took another major step towards booking a spot in the Senior League Final.

Played in Brewster Park, the Harps maintained their unbeaten streak, while the Gaels suffered their fourth loss of the campaign, as they face into a scrap for survival in their final games.

Derrygonnelly thought they had made the perfect start when Gary McKenna netted almost straight from the throw-in, only for the goal to be disallowed for a square-ball decision.

Following this let-off, Enniskillen took control and they opened an early three point advantage with Gaels goalkeeper Ross Bogue landing a two-point free, and Jamie Steele also kicking over.

Derrygonnelly began to settle into the game with scores from Connor McGovern and Jarlath Flanagan, before the influential Leigh Jones had to be withdrawn after picking up an injury.

Eamon McHugh then levelled the game for Sean Flanagan’s charges after 11 minutes.

The game was played at a frantic pace, with McGovern chipping over with a second for the Harps, before county panellist Conall Quinn lofted over a two-point score for the Gaels.

Gary McKenna levelled the game with a free for Derrygonnelly, and the same player hit the net with 21 minutes on the clock, finishing off a quick counter attack past Bogue with aplomb.

Bogue replied with another two-pointer for the hosts, but at the other end Shane McGullion and Bryan McKenna kicked scores late in the half to give the Harps a half-time lead of 1-7 to 0-7.

After the restart, Aidan McKenna pushed the Derrygonnelly advantage out to four points.

They then swooped for their second goal when McGovern weaved his way through the Gaels defence before unleashing a powerful effort to the roof of the net past the helpless Bogue.

Rory Smyth fisted over for Derrygonnelly to push them into an eight-point advantage, before Ethan Beresford struck over a good score for Simon Bradley’s charges with 34 minutes played.

The game was then turned on its head when Jonny Cassidy smashed to the net for the Gaels and Aaron Nolan angled over a score for Enniskillen to reduce the deficit down to three points.

Jarlath Flanagan kicked his second of the game for the Harps with 43 minutes on the clock to put them back four in front, before Bogue rocketed over another two point free for the Gaels.

Derrygonnelly then rallied with Smyth and McKenna landing successive scores but they were dealt another major injury blow when Shane McGullion had to be withdrawn with a serious facial injury, which required help from medics from both teams.

Quinn and Dara Burns traded points, before Enniskillen’s goalkeeper Bogue fired over another two-point free to leave just one between the sides with seven minutes left to play.

Ciaran Smith levelled the game, before Derrygonnelly raced for the finishing line with McKenna kicking two scores and McGovern nailing an insurance free to seal another league victory.

This Friday night, Derrygonnelly host Belnaleck at Canon Maguire Park.

Enniskillen, meanwhile, face a difficult trip to St Mary’s Park in Garrison to take on Devenish.