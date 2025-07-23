‘Deep shock’ following fatal shooting in Fermanagh

The Fermanagh community has been reacting with deep shock and sadness after the news emerged this morning that two people had died in a fatal shooting incident in Maguiresbridge.

The NI Ambulance Service responded to a 999 call from a property on the Drummeer Road near the quite village shortly after 8am this morning. A wide number of emergency services attended the scene, including the Air Ambulance NI.

Police have since confirmed that two people have died and two have been taken to hospital following the shooting.

Since the confirmation of the heartbreaking tragedies, local representatives have begun to express their sympathies and shock.

MP Pat Cullen said, “Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time,” said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP. “I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation.

“Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.

“I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident.”

MLA Diana Armstrong said the news was “heartbreaking and distressing.”

“The loss of life and the serious injuries reported have shocked the local community,” she said. “My office has been in contact with the PSNI this morning and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely. The emergency services acted swiftly and professionally.

“My thoughts are with the families of those affected and with everyone in this rural local community as they come to terms with this tragedy. I ask that the public allow space for the investigation to proceed and respect the privacy of those involved at this difficult time.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill expressed her condolences via social media.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken by the news from Maguiresbridge today,” she said. “My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the local community.

“I have no doubt that the people of Maguiresbridge will come together and support one another through this incredibly difficult time.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster also expressed her shock via social media.

“The news from Maguiresbridge this morning is devastating beyond words,” she said. “I am so very sorry for the family involved and praying for all impacted by this horrific act.”