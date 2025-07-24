Council minute’s silence in honour of shooting victims

A meeting tonight of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) at Enniskillen Town Hall began with tributes to the three victims of the shootings in Maguiresbridge yesterday.

A minute’s silence was also held in tribute to the family, and each group leader of the parties at the meeting was given an opportunity to pay tribute to 45-year-old Vanessa Whyte, her son James Rutledge, 14, and 13-year-old daughter Sara Rutledge.

They all died after being shot at a house at Drummeer Road near Maguiresbridge. A man also injured in the shootings is still being treated in hospital.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh, Barry McElduff, said: “My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected by what has happened. I would respectfully ask the public to allow the authorities the space to carry out the necessary investigations and to offer the appropriate support to those directly involved.”

Speaking on behalf of Sinn Féin was Councillor Debbie Coyle, who said that the party would like to express their ‘deepest sympathies’ to the family, friends, and communities both in Maguiresbridge and Ennis, Co Clare, of the Rutledge family’.

Cllr Coyle also said she had been in contact with Woman’s Aid about the murder and called for people to ‘confront misogyny.’

“Vanessa is the 28th woman to be murdered here in the North since 2020, most of whom were killed in their own homes,” said Cllr Coyle.

“I’ve been in contact with Woman’s Aid today, and it is clear we must confront misogyny at all levels going forward.

“The PSNI are looking for assistance for the enquiries, and we would urge people who do know anything that can help to come forward.”

She also spoke about the vigil that is being held tomorrow in the grounds of Maguiresbridge Primary School at 7pm.

Speaking on behalf of the UUP, Councillor Victor Warrington said he and his party colleagues were ‘numbed’ by yesterday’s news and that their ‘thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected’.

“When this information came through to us yesterday morning, it is fair to say we were numbed. Words can’t describe the tragic event in the area, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.

“We must also remember the members of the emergency services that attended the scene and encountered this horrific incident. Something like this, no matter how strong we think we are, has the potential to affect us.”

DUP councillor Paul Robinson said he knew the Rutledge family well and both he and the entire community were in shock.

“I don’t know how to start and say anything about this tragedy,” said Cllr Robinson.

“It’s just complete shock to myself and the entire local community. I knew the family very well; many a time I had a cup of tea in the house, and it is just so sad to hear this news. The party and I would just like to extend our sympathy to the family, friends, and community and ask anyone with any information to come forward to the police and help them solve what happened.”

Group leader of the SDLP at FODC, Councillor Adam Gannon, reiterated earlier calls for people with any information to come forward.

“The thoughts and prayers of myself and the party are with the family and friends of Vanessa, James, and Sara,” said Cllr Gannon.

“They were loved family members, and they were loved by their friends and the wider community, and it is an incredibly difficult time for all those people.

“If anyone has any information that’s relevant to the investigation, please contact the police.”

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly said: “This is an unspeakably devastating event, and I can’t begin to imagine how people are feeling in Maguiresbridge. It is an ongoing reminder of the huge challenges we face as a society in tackling violence against women and children.

“We also have to reflect on the difficulties the emergency services have experienced over the last number of days and ask anybody with relevant information to come forward.”

Independent Cllr Dr Josephine Deehan said she was ‘deeply shocked’ by the incident.

“This is a truly shocking and horrific event, and it is very difficult for us to comprehend the depth of grief and loss experienced by the family of Vanessa Whyte and her children, James and Sara.

“I express my sincere condolences to their family and friends both in Fermanagh and County Clare.

“Violence against women and girls and children is a blight on our society and something that needs to be urgently addressed.”