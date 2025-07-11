Consultation on emergency general surgery postponed

The Western Trust has postponed the consultation on emergency general surgery in the Western Trust Area which was due to take place on Tuesday.

“Whilst we are pleased with the high level of interest in the public events for the consultation on Emergency General Surgery in the Western Trust area, following a high level risk assessment based on the anticipated numbers registering to attend and in the interests of public safety, the Trust has taken the decision to postpone the event on 15 July 2025 in the Killyhevlin Hotel,” a spokesperson from the Western Trust said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We are keen to engage with as many people as possible in a safe and suitable environment and therefore are committed to organising three face to face events in the Fermanagh area, 1 in the Tyrone area and 1 in Derry/Londonderry. These additional public events, alongside the virtual event and targeted engagements are designed to provide the time and space for everyone to have their voices heard.

They stated that new dates for the consultation events will be publicised as soon as possible.

“These will be ticket only events. For reasons of public safety these will be ticketed only events and we cannot provide access to people without a registered ticket.”