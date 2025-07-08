Consultation launched on future of EGS at SWAH

THE WESTERN Trust has officially launched the consultation on the permanent removal of emergency general surgery (EGS) from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

The Trust announced a public consultation on the proposal to accommodate all EGS services at Altnagelvin Hospital, at its July board meeting last Thursday, with it going live today (Tuesday).

The Trust’s Consultation on Emergency General Surgery is now live. Documents can be accessed via here: https://westerntrust.hscni.net/egsconsultation/

It will remain open for a period of 14 weeks until October 14. The outcome of the consultation will be considered at a Trust Board meeting thereafter.

The announcement confirms the worst fears of many in the local community, with the Trust moving to make permanent the temporary removal of the EGS service from the Enniskillen hospital, which was suspended in December 2022 due issues with the SWAH surgical consultation rota.

