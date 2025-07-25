Community unites in grief in Maguiresbridge

Hundreds of mourners from across Fermanagh have come together for a community vigil in Maguiresbridge this evening, where a two minute silence has been held in memory of Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara Rutledge.

The entire county has been struggling to come to terms with the loss of the popular mother and teenagers, who lost their lives in a shooting incident on the Drummeer Road, outside the village, on Wednesday morning.

The event at Maguiresbridge Primary School, which James and Sara had attended, was organised by the local Village Rural Development Association. When announcing the plans yesterday the Association said it would be “an opportunity for our village to stand together in the face of such grief.”

A book of condolences has also been opened at the school, and will be available for locals to sign from 11am to 5pm tomorrow (Saturday, July 26).