Community raises over £10k in memory of Andrea Malone

IN A powerful show of solidarity and remembrance, over £10,000 was raised at a recent community event held in memory of Andrea Malone, a beloved young local woman who tragically died last year.

The touching tribute was organised by Andrea’s cousin, Stuart Brown, who brought the Clogher Valley community together for a weekend of fundraising and reflection.

The events included a 24-hour Cycle Challenge and a well-attended coffee morning, both held at the Clogher Valley RFC Community Hub.

Through the generosity and participation of local residents and supporters from further a field, an incredible £10,200 was raised — all of which has been donated to The Aisling Centre, a professional counselling and psychotherapy service based in Enniskillen, dedicated to supporting people through mental health challenges.

“With the help of the whole Clogher Valley community and further afield we managed to raise a whopping £10,200 which is amazing,” Stuart said.

“Thank you so much to all the people who helped us organise along the way, came for a peddle or had a coffee, and donated on the day or online. It is greatly appreciated.”

Stuart extended heartfelt thanks to Clogher Valley RFC for providing the use of the community hub, Fivemiletown College and Community Youth Annexe for supplying the spin bikes, and Scotts Bar for providing refreshments for the cyclists after their long challenge.

He also recognised the many local businesses that generously donated vouchers and prizes for the event’s raffle.

A special word of thanks went to Bridie Sweeney from The Aisling Centre for her guidance and support throughout the planning and delivery of the event.

In times of struggle, reaching out can be the first step toward healing — a message Stuart wants everyone to remember.

“If your feeling down or know someone feeling down do not hesitate to get in contact with your friends or family or The Aisling Centre for a chat.

“Please don’t feel that you have to bottle anything up. People are in place to help and listen to any needs you might have. So don’t bottle it up,” he added.