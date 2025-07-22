Coa cruise past the ‘Bridge boys

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Div 2

Coa 2-17 Maguiresbridge 1-11

COA made it two wins from three games with a stylish performance last Friday evening to defeat Maguiresbridge by nine points.

The O’Dwyer’s took a half time lead of 1-7 to 0-8 thanks to a well taken Ben Thompson goal in the 15th minute.

Maguiresbridge did not give up easily though and in Conor Mulligan they have a player of real quality. However Caoilte Farry dominated the scoring at the other end and he was to hit nine points in the second half alone as Coa picked up the spoils.

Both sides hit early points from Charlie Reihill and Conor Mulligan, and not much separated them throughout a hard fought first half.

Caoilte Farry and Barry Flanagan exchanged scores before Ben Thompson and Ollie Harte moved the home team ahead.

Maguiresbridge struck back through Ciaran Corrigan and Dwayne Rice, however the opening goal of the game arrived a quarter of an hour in as Ben Thompson finished off a move set up by Niall Quinn and Charlie Reihill, 1-4 to 0-4.

Peter Dolan and Niall Quinn struck further Coa points, while Maguiresbridge had further white flags via Conor Mulligan, Conor Durnien and Ryan Hannigan.

Ben Thompson and Conor Mulligan out over late first half points and from an absorbing clash it was Coa who went in leading at the break, 1-7 to 0-8.

Caoilte Farry hit two second half points inside two minutes for his team, while at the other end Mark Gavin and Ciaran Corrigan were accurate.

The experienced Gary Lynch eased Coa further ahead, while at the other end Ryan Hannigan hit his second of the game.

A goal from Callum Greene and two further points from Caoilte Farry stretched Coa further clear, before Finn Nolan got forward brilliantly to finish to the net for the visitors.

Coa though were to see out the game much the brighter. Farry hit a single on 51 minutes before the same player struck two two pointers late on to claim a deserving and fully merited victory for the home team.

This coming Friday Coa travel to Aghadrumsee, while Maguiresbridge make the short trip to face St Patricks Donagh at Louis Leonard Memorial Park.

Referee: Barry Monaghan (Irvinestown)