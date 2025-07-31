Coa can’t contain Aghadrumsee’s Courtney

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Div 2

Aghadrumsee 3-28 Coa 2-07

EDDIE Courtney landed 2-7 for Aghadrumsee in their 22-point demolition over Coa at St Macartan’s Park on Friday night as they continued with their winning ways in Division Two.

Jason O’Connor’s side are hugely fancied to be in the running for a league final place and they showed their class and composure with an easy win over a struggling Coa side.

The game was over as a contest at half-time, with Aghadrumsee 1-15 to 0-02 up at the break.

With Darren Kearns and Damien McCarville dominating midfield, they hit ten points without reply from Courtney (3), Dale Crudden (2), Caolan Adair, Dale Crudden, Aidan Durnien and Enda McCabe (2).

Coa were struggling to get their hands on ball, but Dominic Perrot and Charlie Reihill mustered scores.

Courtney, Crudden and three scores from Aidan Bannon, including one two-point effort, pushed them further ahead before the classy Courtney struck for the first of his two goals on the stroke of half-time.

The game was then quickly put to bed with Aghadrumsee hitting two quick-fire goals within minutes.

The first came after 35 minutes when Dale Crudden flicked to the net.

Then, Courtney smashed the ball past the keeper from the resulting kickout to help Aghadrumsee to a strong advantage.

Crudden (2), McCabe, Martin O’Hara, Caolan Adair and Aidan Bannon (2) added further scores, before Courtney hit three points, including a long-range two-pointer, to put the game beyond any

doubt.

The O’Dwyers did rally hitting seven points from Ben Thompson (2), Caoilte Farry (2) and Dara Murphy.

Despite the heavy deficit, Coa continued to battle and Murphy managed to score two goals late in the game, albeit they were mere consolations, to leave 22 between the sides as the final whistle sounded.