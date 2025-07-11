Clash of the Gaels in Brewster Park

ENNISKILLEN Gaels manager Simon Bradley is hoping his side will put in a “consistent performance” against Erne Gaels in Friday night’s stand out Division One clash, as the league hots up.

With three teams set to be relegated from Division One for the first time, all clubs are desperately vying for points in every game, with the Gaels aiming to bounce back after last weekend’s six point defeat to Irvinestown.

Standing in their way is a formidable Erne Gaels side, the reigning county champions, who thumped Belcoo with 32 points to spare and Bradley knows his side must improve if they are to derail Belleek.

“We didn’t put in a consistent performance [against Irvinestown]. We had a good six minutes at the end of the first half and about five to seven minutes in the second,” the Enniskillen boss said.

“The best team won on the night, but we hope to get players back soon as we’re about nine players short at the minute going into match against Erne Gaels.

“With a reserve game the next day [Saturday], it’s killing us that way for players to be available.”

While Enniskillen v Erne Gaels is the tie of Division One, the meeting of Ederney v Derrygonnelly at St Joseph’s Park will also be hotly contested, as the Harps aim to maintain their winning ways.

Kinawley host Devenish in a crunch league meeting on Friday night, with Belnaleck at home to Irvinestown who sit third in the table. Belcoo, who are chasing their first win, host Teemore.

In Division Two, third-placed Lisnaskea will travel to a fourth-placed Tempo side on Friday.

The Emmett’s, who will compete in the senior championship later this year, have been tipped for promotion by many and they’ll be keen to add another two points to the board this weekend.

Elsewhere, Roslea are at home against Newtownbutler, while Division Two table-toppers Aghadrumsee travel to Maguiresbridge as they aim to maintain their unbeaten run.

At the bottom end of the table, Derrylin host St Patrick’s Donagh at O’Connell Park, while Brookeborough are at home against Coa O’Dwyers.