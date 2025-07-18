Clara named Lady of the Lake at Fermanagh festival

IT HAS been a milestone week for Irvinestown’s Clara Corrigan, who graduated from university and was crowned Lady of the Lake 2025 the very next day.

The 21-year-old is hoping to make her town proud and loves seeing the town come together to celebrate the long running festival.

“On Thursday, the day before the opening, I graduated from Ulster University in Belfast with an undergraduate degree in language and linguistics from which I hope to do a masters in something likely speech and language therapy,” Clara told the ‘Herald.

Clara works part time in the Centra shop in Irvinestown Main Street.

“I enjoy thoroughly talking to people helping and meeting everyone. I was voted from people in my community which was lovely that people would even think and consider me,” she said.

“Throughout the week I will be participating in multiple activities. For example, we went to the community inter church service on White Island which was lovely and moving as it is a cross-community service and it was amazing seeing the different communities coming together for the service.”

She was delighted to be selected as this year’s Lady of the Lake.

“It felt amazing to be selected as I wasn’t expecting it and it was nice that people would take the time to even vote for me,” she said.

“I love seeing the sense of community that comes out during the festival. From being in the shop, I have been always working during the festival, so this is definitely a different outlook on it.

“My sisters and I have always went to the festival from when we were wee and enjoyed the activities like the fancy dress parade. It’s an honour to be selected as the Lady of the Lake.”

Clara was unveiled as the 2025 Lady of the Lake on Thursday night where Irvinestown was filled with music and activities.

“It’s an amazing thing for the town and Fermanagh that brings tourist to the town that might otherwise not come. It’s unbelievable the amount of work that the committee puts into the festival every single year and it’s a credit to them.

“It’s been great sharing the experience with the two lovely ladies-in-waiting Kendall and Eva. I wish the festival luck this year and every year forward and hope to fulfil my role and make everyone proud.”