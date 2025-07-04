Cian shows his class in Devenish triumph

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div One

Devenish 2-17 Teemore 0-9

ATTACKER Cian O’Brien was once again the star of the show as Devenish started their Division One campaign with a fully merited 14 point victory over Teemore Shamrocks.

O’Brien, who has been in fantastic form throughout the Club Players Competition, brought that form into the main Senior Football League with an impressive personal tally of 1-8.

Devenish were fully deserving winners here. They held sway for the majority of the game and the half time lead of 2-8 to 0-4 was exactly what they deserved.Teemore may have been minus a few regulars but the Shamrocks will know that they must quickly put things right as this Friday they welcome Ederney, while Devenish host Derrygonnelly.

The visitors actually start the brighter and points from Colm McNally and Oisin Murphy eased them two clear after six minutes.

Devenish though then hit the Shamrocks for two goals inside the opening 15 minutes as Jamie Flanagan finished a flowing move before Cian O’Brien shot low to the net to all of a sudden shift the home side four clear.

Lanty Feely and Jamie Flanagan added further scores before a sole Damien Lee point on 21 minutes left it 2-2 to 0-3. Devenish hit a purple patch that was the winning of the game as points flowed from Cian O’Brien, Conor McGowan, Terry O’Flanagan, Fionan O’Brien and a fine two pointer form the experienced Barry Mulrone. Teemore responded with a score from Colm McNally as the sides went in at the break, 2-8 to 0-4.

Cian O’Brien and Ronan McCaffrey traded early second half scores but it was Devenish again who took the game to the visitors as Cian O’Brien showed his class with four scores in a row. Jamie Flanagan hit a fine score after good work from Terry O’Flanagan, while the visitors leading light Oisin Murphy again accounted for two more Teemore scores.

A two pointer from Cian O’Brien in the 58th minute left the gulf between the sides at 15 points before another score from Fionan O’Brien gave the Fermanagh star his second point of the game.

Right at the end Oisin Murphy knocked over a two pointer for Teemore but that was to be that as Devenish took out their revenge for that loss in the Club Players Competition a few weeks ago.

Referee: Gerard McLaughlin (Ederney)