Casey aiming to catch fire with Forest this season

CASEY Howe is hoping to ‘hit the ground running’ with Nottingham Forest this season as she aims to lead the English club to promotion to the Women’s Super League 1.

The Maguiresbridge player, who signed for Forest in 2024, has returned to the pitch after she was sidelined through inury for most of last season, including suffering a torn plantar fascia in her foot.

The prolific attacker is hoping to make a strong start to the season with the East Midlands club when they kick off their WSL2 campaign in August, as they target making it back-to-back league promotions.

“I’m looking to hit the ground running and get an injury-free season under my belt. The added challenge of the championship is something I’m really looking forward to,” Howe told the ‘Herald.

The 22-year-old has risen through the ranks in the women’s game. After starting her career with Ballinamallard United, she has gone on to represent Athlone Town, Sligo Rovers, Glentoran and Linfield.

Spending the majority of last season watching on the sidelines, she saw her Forest teammates win the Northern Premier Division and FA WNL Cup. While thrilled for them Casey said that personally the whole experience was challenging.

“It was frustrating. I would get back on the pitch and something else would happen within that week. It was a frustrating time when they were big injuries as well,” the local footballer said.

“The medical team [at Nottingham Forest] have been brilliant with me. They’ve helped me a lot through every stage of the rehab, not only physically, but mentally as well.

“When you’ve been out for so long there does be days where it does take a toll mentally. You’re here to play football and when you can’t do that, it is very frustrating.”

Casey recently returned to the pitch with her teammates for pre-season ahead of the start of the Women’s Super League 2, with some friendly matches lined up, including against AC Milan. She is now deperate to make up for lost time.

“As an attacking player, my job is to try and bring goals and assists to the team, add some flair and show what I’m about. Being injured last season, it has pushed me on.”

Forest, who are managed by Carly Davies, will face a difficult few weeks as they get accustomed to life playing in the Women’s Super League 2 against some challenging opposition.

Casey, who has just completed her third week of pre-season with the English side, feels there’s enough quality and strength and depth in the squad for them to compete against the top sides.

“The WSL2 is constantly improving year on year and now the league has gone fully professional. It just shows the direction of the women’s game over here,” explained the 22-year-old.

“It is a good challenge to have when you’ve big teams like Birmingham and Newcastle. They’re big teams with big investments. It’s a big challenge for us being the newly promoted team.

“Forest as a club are very driven and we want to progress. We set our standards high and we’re still going to look to compete for the top half of the table and try to get into the top three.”

Howe recently spent some time in Fermanagh, enjoying a summer break with her parents Mark and Vicki and her brother Alex, who play a ‘massive part’ in her career.

“They’ve always supported me and came and watched my games. For them, it’s difficult being at home knowing I’m over here injured and not able to play. It’s taken a toll on them,” said Casey.

“I wouldn’t have got here without the support that they’ve given me over the years, countless trips to Belfast during the week. They have been a massive part of my journey to where I am.

“They’re looking forward to the new season and hoping they can come over to a few games and watch me play more than last season,” added the former Ballinamallard United footballer.

All in all, the ex-Enniskillen Royal Grammar School student is thoroughly enjoying life in England as she enters season on Trentside

“I love living in Nottingham. It’s different from living in Fermanagh, there’s a bit more hustle and bustle about a city. It’s quite a nice city to live in,” Casey explained.

“Spending time with a lot of the girls, I’ve built friendships over here that will last a lifetime. I’ve really enjoyed every minute of being over here so far.”

While her immediate focus lies with helping Forest get off to a strong start in the WSL2, Casey also has aspirations to return to the Northern Ireland Women’s fold during the next international term.

“It’s something I’d be looking to get back into again,” she explained.

“I have been in regular contact with the Northern Ireland medical staff over the course of my injury and they have been very supportive with me as well.

“If I can have a good run in until October, it’s something I’d like to push for.”