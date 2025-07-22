Care worker suspended after court appearance

Registration authority refuses to confirm when it was made aware of criminal investigation

A County Fermanagh care worker is facing a charge of ill-treating a vulnerable man just over a year ago.

Bibin Matthew (40) from Derrin Road, Enniskillen is accused of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a male patient who was subject to his guardianship under The Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986 or was otherwise in his custody or care.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on a date between 9 and 12 April 2024.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the incident were disclosed during the short hearing before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

The exact nature of the alleged offence is unclear and the venue of what allegedly occurred is unknown.

There was also no indication of why the case took so long to reach court or if Matthew continued to work in the care profession during that time.

A defence barrister entered a not guilty plea on Matthew’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until 21 July when a contest date is to be fixed.

According to the Northern Ireland Social Care Council NISCC) Bibin was made subject to an Interim Suspension Order on 10 July – three days after his case first appeared in court.

These orders can be imposed if it is considered information received shows that a care worker may pose a risk to the public, colleagues, or service users, or that it is in the public interest,

The order suspends a registered worker on a temporary basis while the case is being investigated, meaning the t means that they are unable to work in a role that requires Registration.

It may be set for any length of time, although in the initial stage only up to six months, with review periods.

Interim Suspension Orders cannot be imposed for more than two years in total except in exceptional circumstances, for example, where a criminal conviction case is on-going.

Given the order was imposed after Matthew’s case first reached court, the NISCC was asked when they learned of the criminal proceedings.

A spokesperson replied: ““We can confirm there is an Interim Suspension Order in place since 10 July 2025 for Bibin Mathew and therefore he is unable to work as a social care practitioner. This is an interim step as our consideration of the matter is ongoing and due to confidentiality we cannot comment further. The public can check the registration status of any registered social care practitioner on the Public Facing Register and can find information on how we regulate social care practitioners, including fitness to practise, on our website.”

Meanwhile the Western Health and Social Care Trust advised: “There are no records that this person is employed by the Western Trust.”